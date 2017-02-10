7 things to do in Boulder County today, Feb. 10, 2017
Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company presents "An Iliad." In this spellbinding one-person retelling of Homer's epic poem, hailed as "stunning" by the New York Times, the ancient tale of the Trojan War collides with our contemporary compulsion toward violence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Fri
|Guilljeg
|174
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Thu
|Latisha
|108
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Feb 8
|David
|704
|Author strikes down intruder theory in JonBenet... (Jul '12)
|Feb 8
|Non-state Actor
|142
|Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Reportedly Goes T...
|Feb 7
|Rainbow Kid
|1
|The Days Of Topless Gardening In Boulder, Color... (Mar '10)
|Feb 6
|Garden Phart
|97
|The handwriting in the Ramsey ransom note
|Feb 2
|jameson245
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC