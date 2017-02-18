18 things to do in Boulder County today, Feb. 22, 2017

In Erika Krouse's best-selling novel, "Contenders," Nina Black is a happy thief and street fighter until her past comes back to haunt her all while she becomes the guardian of an unexpected orphaned niece. Join us as Krouse reads from "Contenders" and discusses the challenges of writing characters who veer from the norm, 7 p.m., Chautauqua Community House, 301 Morning Glory Drive, Boulder; $7-$10; 303-440-7666 or chautauqua.com .

