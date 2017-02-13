13 things to do in Boulder County today, Feb. 1, 2017

In "Artifacts & Other Errors of Perception," Austrian artist Mathias Kessler unearths the power of image and artifact to preserve truth and define history through re-imagined fossils and scenic impressions excavated from art history, scientific inquiry and travel. Mapping out intersections of Boulder's natural and cultural ecosystems, Kessler invites us to explore and participate in a site-specific reflection of our local landscapes, all day, Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art, 1750 13th St., Boulder; Free; 303-443-2122.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.