12 things to do in Boulder County today, Feb. 21

A year ago, Former Chairwoman Charlotte Roderique of the Burns Paiute Tribe in Eastern Oregon came to national attention during the armed takeover, led by Ammon and Ryan Bundy, of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge. Originally part of the Paiute home territory, the Refuge holds many of the tribe's sacred sites, as well as artifacts and natural resources laden with cultural meaning, 6:30 p.m., Benson Earth Sciences 180, University of Colorado, 2200 Colorado Ave., Boulder; free; centerwest.org .

