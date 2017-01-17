Workout: Happy Hour Yin

Instructor: In a climate where yoga as a spiritual exercise and yoga as physical exercise often seem separated, it's always a pleasure to meet a yoga teacher like Melisa Slythe - known as Jai Gobind in the yoga world - who pulls both schools into one practice. One moment explaining the biological aspects of a stretch in terms of fascia, ligaments and tendons, and the next discussing the body's energetic meridians, her classes are both eclectic and accessible.

