Workout: Happy Hour Yin
Instructor: In a climate where yoga as a spiritual exercise and yoga as physical exercise often seem separated, it's always a pleasure to meet a yoga teacher like Melisa Slythe - known as Jai Gobind in the yoga world - who pulls both schools into one practice. One moment explaining the biological aspects of a stretch in terms of fascia, ligaments and tendons, and the next discussing the body's energetic meridians, her classes are both eclectic and accessible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|19 hr
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|19 hr
|Justin l valdez
|2
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Holly
|16
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Tue
|Erie-ite
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC