With land swap, Louisville looks toward future downtown growth
No spaces are available along the 900 block of Frontage road on Tuesday. As Louisville's downtown continues to grow, officials have begun a series of land purchases in recent months to better accommodate parking needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|10 hr
|demarco
|697
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|22 hr
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
|Case Against Karr Falls Apart (Aug '06)
|Dec 24
|Shalizar
|383
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC