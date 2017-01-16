We've never seen global sea ice level...

We've never seen global sea ice levels this low before

The world climate has passed another troubling milestone this year: global sea ice levels are at the lowest level ever recorded . New research from the US National Snow & Ice Data Center in Boulder, Colorado indicates that the normal winter buildup of floating ice around the arctic simply isn't happening this year, though it might not be exclusively because of global warming.

