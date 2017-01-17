UC Health holding wellness fair Saturday in Longmont
There will be a health fair sponsored by UC Health from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Longmont Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave. The Windows to Wellness Fair will feature health vendors, practitioners, providers and readers. Practitioners and readers will provide 10-minute sessions for $5 or 20-minute sessions for $10, but only cash will be accepted, according to a city news release.
