Two CU Boulder scientists land prestigious presidential honor
Two University of Colorado scientists and researchers are among 102 recipients of the highest United States government honor awarded to science and engineering professionals in the early stages of their independent research careers. The two recipients at CU of the Presidential Early Career Awards for Scientists and Engineers are Anne Perring and Franck Vernerey.
