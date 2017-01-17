Three Colorado films star at Sundance Film Festival
A still from the Boulder-produced film "Chasing Coral," an official selection of the New Frontier VR Experiences program at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, which runs through Jan. 29 in Park City, Utah. "Casting JonBenet" Denver-based Listen Productions, headed by Mitch Dickman produced this "sly and stylized" film, examining how the unsolved death of a 6-year-old Boulder beauty queen, JonBenet Ramsey, affected the local community.
