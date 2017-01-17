Thousands mass in downtown Denver for...

Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's March

Passions ran high and there were transportation issues to match early today as thousands of people converged on downtown Denver for the Women's March held in solidarity with the event taking place in Washington, D.C., as well as many others across the country. Crowds started pouring into Denver's Civic Center Park under gray skies not long after sunrise, quickly filling the area with color, placards, chants and a range of pent-up emotions that boiled over the day after the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

