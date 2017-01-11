Teenage environmental crusader wants to spark youth action
Xiuhtezcatl Martinez from Boulder, Colorado today finishes teaching a four-day youth leadership workshop in Takaka as part of the Aotearoa Rising Youth for Sustainable Earth tour or ARYSE. The 16-year-old said the workshop, attended by 35 young leaders, aimed to inspire change, and develop the skills needed to achieve that.
