SWAT responding to possibly armed, suicidal man in Erie
Police have surrounded a building in Erie in response to a possibly suicidal man and have ordered the evacuation of neighbors as SWAT responds, according to police radio traffic. Police received a call around 6:30 a.m. about an armed man who was possibly suicidal in a building on Blue Sky Circle in Erie.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Holly
|16
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|4 hr
|Erie-ite
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|15 hr
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Sat
|Kauna
|20
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 12
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 12
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
