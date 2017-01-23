Sundance Film Festival 2017: Melbourne filmmaker Kitty Green on her new film Casting JonBenet
The experimental documentary film Casting JonBenet was warmly received at its world premiere at Sundance Film Festival on Sunday, though Melbourne filmmaker Kitty Green's unusual approach to the sensitive subject matter may yet drum up some controversy. Early reviews have been broadly positive; entertainment site The Wrap called it "a work of grace and beauty", but added "it may also have you questioning whether it's right to turn the murder of a child into an art project".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Age.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno...
|12 hr
|Milo Cyrus
|1
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|19 hr
|barrack
|1
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|Jan 20
|Nod
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC