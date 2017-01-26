Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age of True-Crime Entertainment
A doc on a "movie" about the Ramsey case turns into a meta-commentary on public tragedy - and asks why we keep watching Sundance 2017: Why 'Casting JonBenet' makes you rethink the idea of recycling tragedy as true-crime entertainment - and asks why we keep watching. -Some of the most awkward actor introductions and testimonials you have ever witnessed.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|1 hr
|Spraguestephens
|11
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|19 hr
|Mikey
|11
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Jan 26
|Whatever
|13
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 26
|jameson245
|21
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
