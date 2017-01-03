Study: Cancer rates not notably higher near Rocky Flats, but Boulder sees uptick in prostate cases
The gate to the Department of Energy's Rocky Flats Site is seen south of Boulder in this 2015 photo. The incidence of various cancers in communities surrounding the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant is generally no higher than cancer rates elsewhere in metro Denver, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|5 hr
|Inquisitor
|1
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Wed
|demarco
|697
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Tue
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
|Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16)
|Dec 27
|Ban Boulder
|8
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC