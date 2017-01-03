Study: Cancer rates not notably highe...

Study: Cancer rates not notably higher near Rocky Flats, but Boulder sees uptick in prostate cases

The gate to the Department of Energy's Rocky Flats Site is seen south of Boulder in this 2015 photo. The incidence of various cancers in communities surrounding the former Rocky Flats nuclear weapons plant is generally no higher than cancer rates elsewhere in metro Denver, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment found.

