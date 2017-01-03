State lawmakers cancel tonight's Long...

State lawmakers cancel tonight's Longmont town hall meeting

12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

State lawmakers have canceled the town hall meeting that was to have been held at Front Range Community College's Community Room in Longmont tonight. Because of weather conditions, FRCC announced it would be closing its Longmont campus at 5 p.m. The town hall with Sen. Matt Jones, D-Louisville, Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont, and Rep. Mike Foote, D-Lafayette, was to have been held there from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

