Some refunds delayed as IRS battle ag...

Some refunds delayed as IRS battle against fraud intensifies

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

In this Jan. 14, 2017, photo, tax professional and tax preparation firm owner Alicia Utley reaches for hard copies of tax forms while working to stay caught up on a Saturday at the start of the tax season rush, in her offices at Infinite Tax Solutions, in Boulder, Colo. The IRS will begin accepting returns on Jan. 23, and tax experts recommend that Americans continue to file their returns early.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10) 3 hr Holly 16
What happened to Grandma's Kitchen???? 4 hr Erie-ite 2
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) 15 hr Phillip 701
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Sat Kauna 20
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Jan 12 Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Jan 12 Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Iran
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,710 • Total comments across all topics: 277,996,184

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC