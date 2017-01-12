Rule change in the works to allow slacklining in Boulder

Boulder is on the cusp of allowing slacklining in several city parks with a proposed rule change that could be brought into effect by the city manager's office by the end of January if everything goes according to plan. "We've had an ordinance for many years related to trees that prohibits anyone from attaching anything to a tree," said Jeff Haley, planning, design and community engagement manager for Boulder's Parks and Recreation Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.