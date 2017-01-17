RL Grime, Ty Dolla $ign to play CU's ...

RL Grime, Ty Dolla $ign to play CU's Balch Fieldhouse

11 hrs ago

RL Grime will co-headline a show with Ty Dolla $ign at CU's Balch Fieldhouse Feb. 25. Ty Dolla sign at CU.jpg Ty Dolla $ign will co-headline a show with RL Grime at CU's Balch Fieldhouse Feb. 25. Ty Dolla $ign, who gained fame from "Toot It and Boot It" , will co-headline the show with RL Grime, who's been tapped as a master of bass and a trap pioneer. Opening the show is Boulder's SoDown.

