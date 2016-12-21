Reports: CU Buffs' Charles Clark heading to Oregon
Cornerbacks coach Charles Clark is leaving the Buffaloes to join the coaching staff at Oregon, according to several reports and sources. Clark will re-unite with Jim Leavitt, who left the Buffs on Dec. 14 after two years as defensive coordinator to take the same position at Oregon.
