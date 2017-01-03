Rep. Ken Buck appointed to the House Rules Committee
U.S. Speaker of the House of Representatives Paul Ryan appointed U.S. Rep. Ken Buck to the House Rules Committee on Tuesday. The Rules Committee determines when and how bills are considered on the House floor as well as other measures that affect the standing of rules of the House.
