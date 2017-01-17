Pro Musica Colorado performs rare, dark Shostakovich work in Boulder

The Pro Musica Colorado Chamber Orchestra launched its 10th season in majestic style last October, joining with the fledgling Colorado Masterworks Chorus in that group's orchestral debut, presenting Haydn's epic oratorio "The Creation." The PMC orchestra, with its three-concert seasons, is certainly the least prolific of Boulder's roughly half-dozen orchestras, but music director Cynthia Katsarelis has always stood by the high quality standards and the daring programming of her fully professional group.

