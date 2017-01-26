A woman holds tax forms in Boulder, C...

A woman holds tax forms in Boulder, Colo. on Jan. 14, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: ABC News

If you bristle at the idea of having to pay to file your taxes, you'll probably be happy to know that 70 percent of all taxpayers are eligible to prepare and file their federal tax return for free, according to the IRS . In fact, a wide variety of free federal tax solutions can help qualifying taxpayers file their 2016 tax returns without paying a cent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 58 min Steve Eller 8
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 1 hr DedRed 6
Reward offered in Ramsey case 1 hr jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 2 hr jameson245 21
Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa... Mon Librarose 1
News $2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno... Jan 23 Inquisitor 2
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,683 • Total comments across all topics: 278,274,381

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC