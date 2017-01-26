A woman holds tax forms in Boulder, Colo. on Jan. 14, 2017.
If you bristle at the idea of having to pay to file your taxes, you'll probably be happy to know that 70 percent of all taxpayers are eligible to prepare and file their federal tax return for free, according to the IRS . In fact, a wide variety of free federal tax solutions can help qualifying taxpayers file their 2016 tax returns without paying a cent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|58 min
|Steve Eller
|8
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|1 hr
|DedRed
|6
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|1 hr
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|2 hr
|jameson245
|21
|Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa...
|Mon
|Librarose
|1
|$2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno...
|Jan 23
|Inquisitor
|2
|Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M...
|Jan 22
|barrack
|1
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC