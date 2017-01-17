Phil Weiser to lead new innovation, entrepreneurship initiative at CU Boulder
Phil Weiser, former dean of the University of Colorado Law School, right, pictured here speaking to the crowd while moderating an event with guest Jamie Dimon, president and CEO of JPMorgan Chase Banks, will lead a new innovation and entrepreneurship initiative at CU. ) The University of Colorado has tapped Phil Weiser, former dean of the law school, to lead a new innovation and entrepreneurship initiative on the Boulder campus.
