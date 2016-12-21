Oskar Blues Redevelops Historic Venue for Colorado Springs Expansion
Oskar Blues is expanding to Colorado Springs with the opening of a new restaurant, music venue and taproom in the historic DeGraff Building at 118 North Tejon Street. The four-story masonry building was constructed in 1897, restored in 1982 and then home to Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom for 33 years.
