Online sign-ups begin for speaking at Boulder County's Twin Lakes hearing
People wanting to speak at the Boulder County Planning Commission's Wednesday public hearing on proposed land-use designations for 20 acres of now-vacant government-owned land alongside unincorporated Gunbarel's Twin Lakes Road can begin signing up in advance for speaking slots. Online speaker sign-up button links are available under the "Twin Lakes" and "Public Meetings" sections of the county's Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update webpage, bit.ly/1ZBXvzZ .
