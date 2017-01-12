Online sign-ups begin for speaking at Boulder County's Twin Lakes hearing

People wanting to speak at the Boulder County Planning Commission's Wednesday public hearing on proposed land-use designations for 20 acres of now-vacant government-owned land alongside unincorporated Gunbarel's Twin Lakes Road can begin signing up in advance for speaking slots. Online speaker sign-up button links are available under the "Twin Lakes" and "Public Meetings" sections of the county's Boulder Valley Comprehensive Plan update webpage, bit.ly/1ZBXvzZ .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.