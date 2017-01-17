New households forming at astonishing rate, as Boulder County home building lags
The breakneck pace of building in Boulder County - where more than 7,000 new homes have been added since 2009 - is still no match for the powerful formation of new households, exacerbating an affordability crisis in a county where the typical home costs more than $500,000.
Start the conversation, or Read more at LongmontFYI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Psychopathic Kingdom
|79
|It's a NEW day
|Fri
|Nod
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 18
|Justin l valdez
|2
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC