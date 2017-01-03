New Erie, Lafayette land dispute may spark more legal battles on border
Lafayette attorneys are challenging the validity of the 230-acre land parcel known as Erie Gateway South. A motion filed by Lafayette's city attorney late last year challenging the validity of the recent annexation of 230 acres of land byErie suggests flaring development tensions along the towns' border and could embroil them in further litigation moving forward.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|6 hr
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Fri
|Thomas Alexander
|78
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 5
|Inquisitor
|1
|Welcome To Boulder : )
|Jan 3
|Shut up
|3
|Review: Affordable Dentures - Walter E Schneide... (Feb '11)
|Dec 30
|Joel
|28
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Dec 30
|KCinNYC
|4
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Dec 27
|Undrtheradar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC