New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was accused of sexual assault while a CU assistant
Vance Joseph, the Denver Broncos' new head coach, was accused of sexually assaulting two female trainers in 2003 while he was an assistant coach at the University of Colorado - allegations that were investigated by the state task force looking into the recruiting scandal that rocked CU in the early 2000s. One of the victims of the alleged assault told Boulder police that she and her friend were "not the only women that VJ was getting in trouble for," according to a report summarizing a detective's 2004 interview with the woman.
