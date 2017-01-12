New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was ac...

New Broncos coach Vance Joseph was accused of sexual assault while a CU assistant

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Vance Joseph, the Denver Broncos' new head coach, was accused of sexually assaulting two female trainers in 2003 while he was an assistant coach at the University of Colorado - allegations that were investigated by the state task force looking into the recruiting scandal that rocked CU in the early 2000s. One of the victims of the alleged assault told Boulder police that she and her friend were "not the only women that VJ was getting in trouble for," according to a report summarizing a detective's 2004 interview with the woman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 21 hr Kauna 20
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Thu Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Jan 12 Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,986 • Total comments across all topics: 277,934,592

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC