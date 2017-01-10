Man arrested in Larimer County on Boulder auto theft charge
A man who Boulder police say stole an unattended, running car on Saturday morning and fled from police was arrested in Larimer County after a short foot chase by a sheriff's deputy. Sgt. Vinnie Gallerani said police responded to a report of a stolen car on the 2900 block of Glenwood Drive at about 9:25 a.m., and an officer spotted the car northbound on U.S. 36 headed out of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|16 hr
|Kauna
|20
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Thu
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 12
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC