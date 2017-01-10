Man arrested in Larimer County on Bou...

Man arrested in Larimer County on Boulder auto theft charge

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

A man who Boulder police say stole an unattended, running car on Saturday morning and fled from police was arrested in Larimer County after a short foot chase by a sheriff's deputy. Sgt. Vinnie Gallerani said police responded to a report of a stolen car on the 2900 block of Glenwood Drive at about 9:25 a.m., and an officer spotted the car northbound on U.S. 36 headed out of the city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 16 hr Kauna 20
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Thu Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Jan 12 Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,909 • Total comments across all topics: 277,928,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC