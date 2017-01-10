Man arrested in Larimer County on Boulder auto theft charge

A man who Boulder police say stole an unattended, running car on Saturday morning and fled from police was arrested in Larimer County after a short foot chase by a sheriff's deputy. Sgt. Vinnie Gallerani said police responded to a report of a stolen car on the 2900 block of Glenwood Drive at about 9:25 a.m., and an officer spotted the car northbound on U.S. 36 headed out of the city.

