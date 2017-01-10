Louisville to weigh amendment for long-slated North End General Development Plan
Louisville's City Council on Tuesday will weigh an amendment to a mixed-use development that looks to replace land slated for retail space with further residential units near the city's ever-expanding downtown center. The project's potential amendment, on second reading, includes 38 residential units and 40,000 square feet of retail and office space atop 4.5 acres.
