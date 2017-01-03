Longmont Library to host business presentation
Lewis Hagler with the Colorado Enterprise Fund and Monty Meduna from First National Bank will discuss the pros and cons of using both traditional and nontraditional debt sources, including the Longmont Small Business Lending Program. The event is free and will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, 409 Fourth Avenue.
