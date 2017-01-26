Longmont, Lafayette, Louisville hospitals opt out of new end-of-life law
Three of five local hospitals will not participate in a new state measure allowing terminally ill patients to seek medically assisted death. Longmont United Health, Good Samaritan in Lafayette and Avista Adventist in Louisville are affiliated with larger entities that have decided to opt out of the measure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi...
|4 hr
|spytheweb
|2
|Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d...
|Thu
|Whatever
|13
|The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained
|Thu
|DedRed
|6
|Reward offered in Ramsey case
|Thu
|jameson245
|8
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Thu
|jameson245
|21
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 25
|me like good hax
|703
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Longmont (May '16)
|Jan 24
|AllisonH
|12
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC