Longmont JCPenney to deal with campers in parking lot
Parked in front of the Longmont JCPenney on Wedneday morning, Sam Wells warmed his hands close to the blue flames of his camper's small stove top, where there also was an unopened Progresso can of beef barley. He said he ventures out on most days to spend food stamps in nearby King Soopers, walk at Golden Ponds Park, stops at Native Roots and Salud Family Health Centers, always thinking about where he might park next.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|4 hr
|TCB
|11
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Thu
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Thu
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
|JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in...
|Jan 8
|Copsarecrooks
|7
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Jan 7
|Annita
|699
|free tess damm!! (Mar '07)
|Jan 6
|Thomas Alexander
|78
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC