Longmont JCPenney to deal with campers in parking lot

Parked in front of the Longmont JCPenney on Wedneday morning, Sam Wells warmed his hands close to the blue flames of his camper's small stove top, where there also was an unopened Progresso can of beef barley. He said he ventures out on most days to spend food stamps in nearby King Soopers, walk at Golden Ponds Park, stops at Native Roots and Salud Family Health Centers, always thinking about where he might park next.

