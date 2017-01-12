Longmont JCPenney to deal with camper...

Longmont JCPenney to deal with campers in parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Parked in front of the Longmont JCPenney on Wedneday morning, Sam Wells warmed his hands close to the blue flames of his camper's small stove top, where there also was an unopened Progresso can of beef barley. He said he ventures out on most days to spend food stamps in nearby King Soopers, walk at Golden Ponds Park, stops at Native Roots and Salud Family Health Centers, always thinking about where he might park next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 4 hr TCB 11
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Thu Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Thu Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,268 • Total comments across all topics: 277,890,235

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC