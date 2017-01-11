Longmont council honors MLK, repeals panhandling laws

Jeff Ramsey, left, shakes the hand of civil rights activist Strider "Arkansas" Benston after Benston spoke during the Martin Luther King Day celebration at Silver Creek High School in 2016. Longmont Mayor Dennis Coombs read the City Council's annual proclamation honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Tuesday and encouraging people to commemorate the late civil rights leader by doing community service projects in the upcoming week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.