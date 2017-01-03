Longmont and Boulder County cone zone...

Longmont and Boulder County cone zones: Friday, Jan. 6, 2016

Main Street: Remaining work on the St. Vrain River bridge replacement project includes installation of sidewalks and bridge railings, installation of the bike path trail underneath and back up to the bridge, and completion of decorative rock columns along the bridge. Anticipated completion for all bridge work is February.

Severe Weather Alert

Avalanche Warning for Boulder County was issued at January 05 at 6:25AM MST

Boulder, CO

