Laverne Cox, 'Buffs United' celebrate...

Laverne Cox, 'Buffs United' celebrate diversity at CU Boulder

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Laverne Cox told a noisy, near-capacity crowd at Mackey Auditorium on Wednesday evening that one of the biggest challenges facing transgender people is the opinion that one can only be the gender that he or she was born into. "Yet ain't I a woman?" she asked the crowd, which erupted into ear-shattering applause at the University of Colorado's Boulder campus.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... 2 hr Steve Eller 8
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 3 hr DedRed 6
Reward offered in Ramsey case 3 hr jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 3 hr jameson245 21
Local Author: Why Feminine Intelligence Will Sa... Mon Librarose 1
News $2,000 in student fees going toward Milo Yianno... Jan 23 Inquisitor 2
News Thousands mass in downtown Denver for Women's M... Jan 22 barrack 1
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,375 • Total comments across all topics: 278,276,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC