Jenny Simpson, Emma Coburn collaborate for world record in distance medley relay

35 min ago Read more: Buffzone

Olympic bronze medalists Jenny Simpson and Emma Coburn of Boulder teamed with two other U.S. Olympians to break the indoor world record in the distance medley relay Saturday at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix meet in Boston. They finished the 4,000-meter run in 10 minutes, 4.3 seconds, which was 2.27 seconds better than the previous mark set two years ago in the Boston meet.

