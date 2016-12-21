Jello Biafra on How to Stand Up to Tr...

Jello Biafra on How to Stand Up to Trump, Why Punk Still Matters

Jello Biafra discusses why punk is still a relevant force for social change, why Trump's cabinet choices terrify him and how to get involved. After Donald Trump won the presidential election, Jello Biafra, former Dead Kennedys frontman, fell face first onto his bed, pounding his fists and shouting , "How can people be so fucking stupid?!?" For Biafra, who has spent nearly 30 years as a leftist pundit, doing as many spoken-word appearances as punk-rock shows, Trump's ascendancy confirms his darkest conspiracy theories about fundamentalist right-wingers taking over the world.

