High winds wreak havoc across Boulder County as top gust nears 80 mph

10 hrs ago Read more: Colorado Daily

The National Center for Atmospheric Research's Mesa lab recorded gusts of up to 79 mph and sustained winds as high as 37.8 mph, while the National Wind Technology Center just south of Boulder recorded a gust of 71.9 mph. "The presence of a mountain wave and a large cross mountain pressure gradient will continue to produce strong and very gust Chinook winds over and hear the Front Range foothills today," the National Weather Service reported.

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Boulder County was issued at January 09 at 9:42PM MST

