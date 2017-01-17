George Tiba to get new trial in Boulder rape case

George Tiba, whose sexual assault conviction was overturned last year due to judicial error , will get a new trial in Boulder County after prosecutors were unsuccessful in challenging his appeal. Tiba, 52, was convicted in 2013 by a Boulder County jury of two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft and sentenced to 36 years to life in prison .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.