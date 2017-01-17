George Tiba to get new trial in Boulder rape case
George Tiba, whose sexual assault conviction was overturned last year due to judicial error , will get a new trial in Boulder County after prosecutors were unsuccessful in challenging his appeal. Tiba, 52, was convicted in 2013 by a Boulder County jury of two counts of sexual assault, one count of second-degree burglary and one count of theft and sentenced to 36 years to life in prison .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|8 hr
|Justin l valdez
|81
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|8 hr
|Justin l valdez
|2
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Holly
|16
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Tue
|Erie-ite
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Boulder Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC