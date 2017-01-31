Gail K. Gray: BVSD should respect Uni...

Gail K. Gray: BVSD should respect Uni Hill Elementary's landmark status

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

Recent articles in the Daily Camera reported that the Boulder Valley School District may sell the University Hill Elementary School to the University of Colorado. This magnificent building and city landmark has been part of the University Hill community of Boulder since 1905, both as a functioning and vibrant school and a focal point for our city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The JonBenet Ramsey Murder Case Explained 8 min Spraguestephens 98
News Sundance 2017: 'Casting JonBenet' and the Age o... 15 hr DedRed 4
Colorado is Full....Now go Home ! (Apr '16) Mon BuckFoulder 9
News Trump election spurs fear in some Longmont resi... Jan 29 Mikey 11
News Review: Paula Woodward's JonBenet Ramsey book d... Jan 26 Whatever 13
Reward offered in Ramsey case Jan 26 jameson245 8
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case Jan 26 jameson245 21
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. Wall Street
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,516 • Total comments across all topics: 278,453,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC