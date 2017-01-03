Fox Theatre turns 25, announces big March shows

The Fox Theatre is turning 25 this year, and will celebrate the entire month of March with big shows from String Cheese Incident, Big Gigantic, 3OH!3, Rose Hill Drive and more. Leftover Salmon will usher in the Boulder venue's actual birthday on March 6, and the Fox will host its anniversary party on March 17, St. Patrick's Day, with The Motet.

