Flood-impacted Boulder County homeown...

Flood-impacted Boulder County homeowners can apply for preparedness assessments

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Camera

The owners of up to 100 single-family homes and mobile homes that were impacted by the September 2013 floods may be eligible for free in-home consultations about what may be needed to prepare for or prevent any such future damage and destruction. Under a Home Preparedness Assessment Program sponsored by Boulder and Boulder County, a professional adviser will identify actions and improvements that could help homeowners better respond to floods, fires and droughts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Boulder Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case 24 min TCB 11
Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky Thu Tobe 1
Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10) Thu Not From Boulder 80
What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common Jan 10 Rocky 2
News JonBenet Ramsey: Twenty Years of Plot Twists in... Jan 8 Copsarecrooks 7
News Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07) Jan 7 Annita 699
free tess damm!! (Mar '07) Jan 6 Thomas Alexander 78
See all Boulder Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Boulder Forum Now

Boulder Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Boulder Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Ivory Coast
 

Boulder, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,939 • Total comments across all topics: 277,884,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC