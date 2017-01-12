Flood-impacted Boulder County homeowners can apply for preparedness assessments
The owners of up to 100 single-family homes and mobile homes that were impacted by the September 2013 floods may be eligible for free in-home consultations about what may be needed to prepare for or prevent any such future damage and destruction. Under a Home Preparedness Assessment Program sponsored by Boulder and Boulder County, a professional adviser will identify actions and improvements that could help homeowners better respond to floods, fires and droughts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
