Flight at DIA searched by FBI after possible security threat
A flight that landed at DIA Monday night was searched by FBI personnel after the pilot reported a a "possible security threat." United Airlines flight 231, from San Diego to Denver, was searched after landing at about 9 p.m., an airport spokesman said.
