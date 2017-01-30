Fairview High students lobby Boulder Valley School District to divest from Wells Fargo

Emma Tussey, left, and Aidan Ferris, hold a banner while leading a group to area banks with investments in the Dakota Access Pipeline on Dec. 6. Students at Boulder's Fairview High School have started a campaign to encourage the Boulder Valley School District to stop using Wells Fargo for banking services. They recently delivered signatures from about 250 students and community members to the school board, with two board members agreeing it was worth exploring the idea.

