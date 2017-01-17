FAA 'very aware' of complaints about airplane noise over south Boulder
Boulder's chief airport official says the Federal Aviation Administration is "very enthusiastically" going to look into citizen complaints regarding noise from airplanes flying over south Boulder on their way to and from Denver International Airport. The FAA will hold a public meeting at 5:30 p.m. April 17 at the Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe, Head added.
Boulder Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|is Longmont a good place to move (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Holly
|16
|What happened to Grandma's Kitchen????
|Tue
|Erie-ite
|2
|Students hack into school system, change grades (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Phillip
|701
|Five myths about the JonBenet Ramsey murder case
|Jan 14
|Kauna
|20
|Johnny Ray Thompson Brandenburg Kentucky
|Jan 12
|Tobe
|1
|Why are Boulder people such A**%OLES ?? (Jul '10)
|Jan 12
|Not From Boulder
|80
|What a mestizo and a cue ball have in common
|Jan 10
|Rocky
|2
