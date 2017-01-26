ESPN coming to Boulder for 2017 National Signing Day

One week away from finalizing the 2017 football recruiting class, the Colorado Buffaloes will be featured in the national spotlight for National Signing Day on Feb. 1. ESPN will have sixteen reporters at schools across the country as part of their of multi-platform National Signing Day coverage on Wednesday, February 1. And for the first time since 2006, when the Worldwide Leader began expanded coverage of National Signing Day, Colorado will be one of those featured schools. Colorado is joined by Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Kentucky, Michgan, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas and Texas A&M to round out the network's 11 hours of coverage.

